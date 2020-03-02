Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brassall Fire Station station officer Bob Ironside is retiring after 36 years in the service.
Brassall Fire Station station officer Bob Ironside is retiring after 36 years in the service.
News

Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PULLING people up when they're at their lowest never gets old for firefighter Bob Ironside.

The Brassall Fire Station station officer has decided to call it a day after 36 years in the job.

Mr Ironside, a boilermaker by trade, joined Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in 1984 with tradies being targeted to join the organisation.

He moved to Ipswich in 2010 and took charge of the Brassall station when it opened three years later.

Mr Ironside will miss his colleagues but was proud to see people who came through as recruits now leading the way.

"You're leaving the place better than you've found it," he said.

"You've got to go to another phase in your life really."

He plans to see more of Australia with his wife and they plan to do some work with BlazeAid, volunteering their time to rebuild fences impacted by natural disaster.

In a special send off on Saturday, Mr Ironside was presented with a set of engraved chef's knives.

 

Brassall Fire Station station officer Bob Ironside was farewelled by colleagues on Saturday.
Brassall Fire Station station officer Bob Ironside was farewelled by colleagues on Saturday.

 

He said it was the camaraderie that insulates firefighters from the difficult things they have to deal with on a regular basis.

But being able to pitch in and help someone in need, even if it was just something small, was incredibly rewarding.

"Just on the other day we had a job with a guy who had fallen out of a motorised wheelchair," he said.

"He'd been on the floor for three hours and couldn't get up.

"The place was locked.

"It was only a simple job but it meant a lot to him for someone to get in and help."

More Stories

Show More
bob ironside qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor hopeful pulls out and backs another candidate

        premium_icon Mayor hopeful pulls out and backs another candidate

        News Candidate will now run for position as councillor

        More than 300 plastic tree guards pulled from Bremer River

        premium_icon More than 300 plastic tree guards pulled from Bremer River

        News 'Most of them are put in our catchment areas'.

        • 2nd Mar 2020 8:00 AM
        ‘Bark like a dog’: how horrific bushland attack played out

        premium_icon ‘Bark like a dog’: how horrific bushland attack played out

        Crime The man is told to get on his hands and knees and bark like a dog.

        21 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 21 drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Crime He was seen walking from a shop with his trousers falling down.