Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

Brassall Fire Station station officer Bob Ironside is retiring after 36 years in the service.

PULLING people up when they're at their lowest never gets old for firefighter Bob Ironside.

The Brassall Fire Station station officer has decided to call it a day after 36 years in the job.

Mr Ironside, a boilermaker by trade, joined Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in 1984 with tradies being targeted to join the organisation.

He moved to Ipswich in 2010 and took charge of the Brassall station when it opened three years later.

Mr Ironside will miss his colleagues but was proud to see people who came through as recruits now leading the way.

"You're leaving the place better than you've found it," he said.

"You've got to go to another phase in your life really."

He plans to see more of Australia with his wife and they plan to do some work with BlazeAid, volunteering their time to rebuild fences impacted by natural disaster.

In a special send off on Saturday, Mr Ironside was presented with a set of engraved chef's knives.

He said it was the camaraderie that insulates firefighters from the difficult things they have to deal with on a regular basis.

But being able to pitch in and help someone in need, even if it was just something small, was incredibly rewarding.

"Just on the other day we had a job with a guy who had fallen out of a motorised wheelchair," he said.

"He'd been on the floor for three hours and couldn't get up.

"The place was locked.

"It was only a simple job but it meant a lot to him for someone to get in and help."