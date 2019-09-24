Firebrand to unleash heat

IN FORM: Ipswich cricketer Lexie Muller has high hopes of being selected for the Queensland Country side again this season.

IPSWICH cricketer Lexie Muller hopes another injury-free season will have her squarely in the sights of Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat selectors.

"I'm trying to reach for higher honours,” she said.

"I just need another injury-free season under my belt to show everyone that the injuries aren't a problem anymore.

"I need to stick to my rehab. Listen to the health professionals and take their advice in order to keep my body optimal and achieve my goals.”

In an effort to rid herself of the injury prone tag and score a contract, Muller has been building a support network to call on, including a physio, exercise physiologist, personal trainer and dietitian.

Plagued by stress fractures to her shins and recurring ankle injuries, she had her first setback free year last season and reaped the rewards.

For the second consecutive year the gritty Rosewood resident ascended to the Queensland Country Cricket team, which finished runner up at the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Shepparton in January. Traditional cricketing stronghold, Victoria took the title.

The bowling all-rounder earned selection to the 12 player team of the championships after taking seven wickets at an average of 13 with an economy rate of 3.64 and belting 43 runs striking at 97.73. Queensland Cricket also crowned her the female Queensland Country Player of the Year.

The Valley District premier grader said the Sunshine State's squad had lost many of its senior heads this year, so had done extremely well as a unit.

She said she was shocked to hear her name announced in the team of the championships and even more surprised to receive the Player of the Year accolade.

"I didn't get many opportunities with the bat, so I wasn't scoring many runs and I didn't take any hat-tricks or five wicket hauls, so I wasn't expecting it,” she said.

Muller is in the running for the Ipswich City Senior Sportsperson of the Year Award, which will be announced at a dinner at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on October 25.