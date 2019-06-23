'Fireball' lights up night skies over Ipswich

Nate Rieck captured this fireball at Wallaville, near Bundaberg (top right of image). (Inset) ABC Brisbane posted this reader picture of the fireball over North Pine Dam.

Nate Rieck captured this fireball at Wallaville, near Bundaberg (top right of image). (Inset) ABC Brisbane posted this reader picture of the fireball over North Pine Dam. Contributed

ASTROPHYSICIST Professor Jonti Horner says spectacular light shows like the one caused by a fireball across the skies of south-east Queensland on Saturday night are happening all the time - we just don't always take notice.

Media outlets everywhere were inundated with reports of the fireball from 8pm to 10pm on Saturday.

The fireball was seen from Sydney to Rockhampton.

Sightings were also reported in Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Maryborough.

People have reported that the amazing sight seemed very close, and it looked like a "huge star with lots of little stars behind it”.

The meteor blazed across the sky, heading in a south-west direction, with reports of it breaking into four pieces before fizzling out.

Several Ipswich and Brisbane residents also reported feeling a sonic boom-like vibration that rattled doors and windows in the minutes after the light appeared.

USQ's Prof Horner said his own analysis of pictures and a short dashcam video of the light suggested it was what his profession refers to as a "fireball” rather than a meteor.

"Any time you go walking outside tiny particles of space dust and landing on you, but in terms of something the bigger ones like this, they are a bit less common,” he said.

"To me it looks like it is travelling very fast - possibly 20-30km a second - and carrying a huge amount of energy.

"That makes an argument against it hitting the earth. I think it came in too fast and it was too small. I think it would have burned up entirely in the atmosphere.”

Prof Horner said it was plausible that some residents may have felt a slight shockwave from the fireball - perhaps several minutes after the light was visible.

The shock wave travels at the speed of sound, which means roughly three seconds per kilometre.

He said fireballs of a similar nature to the one seen on Saturday night were also spotted in SA and the NT last month, though they appeared much bigger and brighter.

"I think it is nice that people are talking about these things,” he said.

Saturday night's action wasn't confined to Australia. There were reports of a possible meteorite strike in Canada.

Also on Saturday, NASA recorded the fly-by of a near-earth asteroid.