A fire truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Brisbane’s inner south after being called out to a burst water main on one of the area’s busiest roads.
News

Fire truck pulled into sinkhole

by Cormac Pearson
14th Jun 2021 9:03 AM
A fire truck has been pulled into a hole in the road caused by a burst water main in Brisbane's inner south this morning, with ongoing repair works set to disrupt traffic.

Firefighters were called to Juliette and Beatrice St early on Monday, after reports of flooding in a Greenslopes back yard.

The truck's front tyre drove over the eroded asphalt as was pulled into the hole. Photo: Bianca Stone/7 News
Four crews went to the scene and one of the larger trucks sank into the road after the water eroded the asphalt.

The road collapsed under the front tyre and the truck had to be pulled out by heavy machinery. It sustained minor damage, and no-one was hurt.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area as the clean up continues.

Traffic is building in the area with congestion on the Pacific Motorway

Two lanes have reopened on Juliette St.

 

A fire truck being pulled out of a hole created by a burst water main in Greenslopes this morning. Photo: Bianca Stone/Channel 7 News.
Originally published as Fire truck pulled into sinkhole in Brisbane's inner south

