'Fire threat still there' for region's battling crews

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Chuwar on Wednesday.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Chuwar on Wednesday. Rob Williams

THE FIRE ban has been lifted, the winds have shifted and the mercury has dropped off, but firefighters remain concerned about the tinder dry conditions and high fuel load across the Ipswich region.

Rural Fire Service area director Paul Storrs said while firefighters had worked overtime to ensure a quick response to any incidents, the city had been extremely fortunate to have been spared the type of destructive blazes that wreaked havoc further north.

"The entire West Moreton area has done relatively well," Mr Storrs said.

"People have been vigilant, and while we've had a couple of fires start because of people not being as cautious as they should, the majority have been very responsible.

"But we are not past the problem period."

Winds turned south-easterly on Monday afternoon, bringing cooler and less dry conditions with a chance of some showers this week.

The current Bureau of Meteorology forecast is for a slight chance of showers until Friday.

At this stage any rain Ipswich does get will not be of any consequence.

Mr Storrs said it was important for residents to remain aware of the potential for fires to get out of hand quickly.

"The conditions mean there is till the potential for fires to start," he said.

"Ipswich has been lucky so far, but the dryness and the fuel load is still there."

A large fire continues to burn just south of Ipswich, near Flinders Peak.

The fire has been burning in inaccessible country since November 24, and crews are continuing to monitor it today.

Mr Storrs paid tribute to the hundreds of firefighters and volunteers that have given up their time recently to ensure a rapid response to any threat.

"They have been working exceptionally hard," he said.

"There were 17 rural stations on Sunday where we had crews ready. We have had a whole bunch at Washpool (Flinders Peak fire) and volunteers manning up stations and waiting on standby."