FIRE DANGER: 74-year heat record to topple today

PREPARED: Firefighters at the scene of a fire in bushland between Blackstone and Bundamba recently. Rob Williams

FIRE bans will be issued for eastern and south-eastern Queensland as the state heads toward heightened fire weather for the second time in as many weeks.

The weather cooled off yesterday following Monday's scorcher but don't be fooled by the briefly milder conditions.

Today is tipped to hit 40 degrees in Ipswich with hot gusty winds creating deadly conditions for bush fires.

Local fire bans have been issued for local government areas stretching from he Gold Coast to Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie and South Burnett.

The bans take effect from 12.01am (just after midnight), Thursday September 28 to 11.59pm, Saturday September 30.

It means no open flames are allowed and all permits cancelled.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Director of Rural Operations James Haig said the "return to dangerous fire conditions" had forced the organisation's hand.

"We cannot risk a fire breaking out in the coming days," Mr Haig said.

"Fires that start under these conditions may spread quickly and will be difficult to control.

"These fire bans are a pre-emptive measure to prevent that from happening and to reduce the risk of bushfires starting and threatening lives and properties."

The record for the hottest September Ipswich day was set in 1943 when the city suffered through a 39.2 degree day.

The record was rivalled on Monday when temperatures soared to 38.2 degrees.

Today could blow the 74-year record out of the water.

Record heat in western Qld today! Hot weather moves east tomorrow with fire weather warnings issued, see at https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/cTCQlviyhf — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 27, 2017

A late sea breeze might save the state's capital from the worst of the coming heat, but Ipswich is unlikely to be so lucky because of its inland position, missing out on the cooling breeze.

A hot air mass is sitting over the south-east, creating the sweltering conditions.

There's some relief in sight though. Next week will see things cool down dramatically with temperatures dropping back to 'normal' levels for Spring.

What does the local fire ban mean?

Mr Haig said local fire bans still permitted people to use a properly constructed barbecue, with conditions.

"A responsible adult must attend a lit barbecue at all times," he said.

"I would encourage anyone who intends to light a barbecue to ensure it is in a clear area away from vegetation, and to have water nearby."

Mr Haig said the community should be extra vigilant and report any fires immediately to 000.

He said the latest fire bans were in areas that had experienced significant bushfire activity since the 2017 Queensland bushfire season began.

"The south-east corner has recorded around 750 bushfires since the start of August, while the Sunshine Coast and Wide Burnett have sizzled through more than 350," he said.

Local fire ban applies to;

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Brisbane City Council

Redland City Council

Ipswich City Council

Somerset Regional Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

City of Gold Coast

"The level of bushfire activity in the south-east corner alone has increased more than 70 per cent compared to this time last year.

"That is representative of the warm and dry conditions sections of the state are experiencing and this is expected to persist unless we receive a decent downpour."

The latest fire bans come on the heels of restrictions issued in the south-east, the southern downs and north and central Queensland in recent weeks.

"I realise fire bans may inconvenience people, so I appreciate everyone's patience and understanding," Mr Haig said.

"The community response to heightened fire conditions has been fantastic, and I would like to thank the community for abiding by the restrictions and bans that have been imposed to date.

"I always say that bushfire prevention is a partnership between the community and QFES and if we all do our bit then we'll significantly reduce the bushfire threat this season."