Fire tears through Toowoomba home

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Nov 2019 7:05 AM
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home on Berghofer Rd, Biddeston just before 9pm last night.

"It was well involved when crews arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"There was total structure loss.

"It started a small grass fire as well."

The spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 9.30pm.

"The scene was completely dampened down and everything was out by 4am."

The spokeswoman said fire investigators will attend the scene later today to investigate just how the fire began.

All of the home's residents were out and accounted for.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

"They were assessed for superficial heat burns," the spokeswoman said.

"They were very minor injuries.

"The patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

