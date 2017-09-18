27°
FIRE, STORMS, HEAT: Severe weather coming for Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

A HIGH fire danger, chance of thunderstorms and blistering temperatures are in line for Ipswich this week.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 38 degrees on Sunday and 36 on Saturday as a trough moving through from the west brings a gust of warm air.

They follow a potential thunderstorm on Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said gusty winds and warm air meant there was a high fire danger late in the week.

He said there would be an elevated fire risk due to the winds ahead of the trough.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will be 29 degrees, 28 on Thursday and 32 on Friday.

Topics:  bom ipswich weather spring

Ipswich Queensland Times
