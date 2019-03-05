Fire station expansion makes room for relocated SES group

HOUSE MATES: Members of the Flinders Peak SES and Rural Fire Service mark the opening of extensions to the Peak Crossing facility.

SES and rural firefighters south of Ipswich are now housed under the one roof thanks to the completion of upgrades at Peak Crossing.

The $75,000 extension to the existing Flinders Peak Rural Fire Service station on Flinders Dolomite Rd has created room for the former Harrisville SES squad to move in.

The joint facility was part funded by an SES subsidy grant of $50,000 and a Scenic Rim Council contribution of $25,000.

SES southeast region manager Wayne Hepple said the Flinders Peak area was strategically vital due to the surrounding terrain.

"That area can get isolated from other parts of the region so it makes good sense to have an SES group there," Mr Hepple said.

"Our Scenic Rim units are quite active and are regularly involved in searches."

Flinders Peak and surrounding areas have also seen their fair share of bushfires over the past year. The tendency for many local volunteers to alternate between SES and rural fire duties makes the marriage all the more convenient.

The new part of the facility houses a five-bay shed, and a training room which is shared on alternating dates.

"It's a really good design," Mr Hepple said.

"You've got the rural fire service at the front and SES at the rear, but there is no delineation between them which is suitable because you often have volunteers who wear dual hats.

"They might respond as SES one day and rural fire on another."