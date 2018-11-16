Fire shows we are not out of the woods yet

Senior Fire Fighter Darren Prest uses a "drip torch" while surveying bushland as part of the controlled burn to combat a large grassfire in Camira.

IPSWICH fire crews will be hoping for more rain this weekend after bringing another potentially disastrous blaze under control this week.

Multiple crews were called to a grass fire next to the Camira Fire Station about 2pm on Thursday.

The fire burned close to Old Logan Rd and Mica and there were serious concerns for public safety.

Station Officer Jed Crosby said crews were worried about the fire's proximity to a high voltage Energex substation.

"Crews put in a large controlled burn, about four hectares in size along Old Logan Road and the businesses backing onto Mica Street in Carole Park,” Mr Crosby said.

"Fire crews had concerns about the proximity of a high voltage Energex substation to the fire but were able to successfully implement the control burn around this.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service release an official notification to residents warning of severe smoke across Old Logan Rd, with pick-up time at nearby Camira State School coinciding with the peak of the blaze.

Police closed Old Logan Rd for a short time out of safety concerns.

The fire was brought under control by about 5pm.

Its cause was not known.

"Although there is still a fair amount of greenery in the bushland, the undergrowth is still extremely dry with conditions causing fire crews to still be kept busy with the wild fire season,” Mr Crosby said.

"Crews are hoping for a good amount of rain over the weekend to reduce the risk to the community.”