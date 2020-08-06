Menu
Fire season preparations leave city under cloud

Andrew Korner
6th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
THE HEAVY smoke over Ipswich’s northern outskirts should begin to die down after today, as dam authorities finish off a large scale hazard reduction burn.

Seqwater took advantage of favourable calm conditions this week to start burning bushland near the Mt Crosby water treatment plant.

The burn covered a large section of bushland north of the weir and began about 10am.

An Seqwater spokesman said 90 per cent of the burn was completed on Wednesday, with the remainder to be carried out on Thursday, with conditions continuing to be favourable.

“There may be some residual smoke until Thursday afternoon,” he said.

“Seqwater crews have been monitoring the burn area, which is within containment lines. Local residents were notified ahead of the hazard reduction burn.

“As a landholder and statutory authority, Seqwater has a responsibility to address fire management in its catchments.

“Planned burns help reduce fuel loads, such as grasses and dense undergrowth, and the risks of bushfires in our catchments.”

Most of Seqwater’s planned burns take place between March and September, outside of the normal bushfire season.

