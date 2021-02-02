Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Feb 2021 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUBURBAN home has been damaged after a large fire ripped through both storeys on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to Tyler St at Heatley about 6.50pm to reports of the large house fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started underneath the highset home.

Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL
Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL

The fire was under control about 6.55pm, but the spokeswoman said it had spread to the top level by the time it was fully extinguished about 7.20pm.

Fire crews made the area safe before leaving the scene in the hands of police overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said they remained at the house this morning.

Fire investigators were set to arrive at the home today to determine how the fire started.

The police spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

More Stories

fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        Premium Content Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        News A distinguished board member of the Christian body that runs elite schools in Queensland has come under fire for “stereotyping poor people”.

        COURT: Jail sentence for Gatton woman linked to car thefts

        Premium Content COURT: Jail sentence for Gatton woman linked to car thefts

        Crime A Gatton woman linked to the recent spree of car break ins has been sentenced to...

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        Man who exposed himself to do community service

        Premium Content Man who exposed himself to do community service

        Crime The 24-year-old took his penis out of his pants and fondled it while he waited for...