Fire ravaged house to be rebuilt despite flooding concerns

DESTROYED: After an early morning fire ripped through the Lockyer Valley property, plans have been approved to rebuild the site.

DESTROYED: After an early morning fire ripped through the Lockyer Valley property, plans have been approved to rebuild the site. Meg Bolton

SEVEN months after it burnt to the ground, reconstruction of a Lockyer Valley home is set to begin.

An early morning fire in the house on Short St, Laidley, on February 6 completely destroyed the building. No one was in the property at the time of the blaze.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Blaze reignites at fire-savaged property

Plans were approved this week to rebuild a three-bedroom house on the land.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council officers recommended approving the development application, which is very similar to the original dwelling on the property built in 2012.

Cr Kathy McLean raised some concerns over flooding risks for property. Council officers noted it was a flood risk area, but found the design was sufficient to survive.

"Isolation and loss of road access were experienced by the owners of the previously existing dwelling and all inhabitants of the local area," the report read.

"This is something that can likely be anticipated, and residents can choose to leave prior to this occurring."

Cr McLean chose to support the approval, with the application receiving unanimous support.

"It is a tricky one because of the flood area, but you've got to respect I think the preparation and what we have put in place to protect them," Cr McLean said.