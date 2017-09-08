WARNING: Fire permits cancelled as bushfire risk climbs

Fire permits have been cancelled in parts of south-east Queensland as the bushfire risk climbs due to continued hot and dry weather conditions.

The cancellation took effect from midnight and will last until further notice in the following local government regions:

Ipswich City Council

Brisbane City Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Redland City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Logan City Council

Gold Coast City Council

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Acting Director of Rural Operations Chief Superintendent James Haig urged residents to take the current conditions seriously, with high to very high fire danger impacting much of the south-east corner.

"All current permits have been cancelled and no new ones will be issued until further notice," Mr Haig said.

"People need to be vigilant in these conditions as there is a real risk of bushfires igniting and spreading quickly.

"Such conditions mean even permitted fires would be difficult to control and pose a danger to communities.

"Landholders need to be thinking of other methods of mitigation to protect their property as now is not the time to be conducting hazard reduction burns."

Mr Haig said fires under two metres in any direction were still permitted, as was the use of power tools, however residents needed to be cautious.

"Residents needing to use power tools should do so with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start," he said.

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur."

Mr Haig encouraged residents to take steps now to protect their property from bushfire.

"While permits to burn have been cancelled, there are other actions residents can take to prepare their properties," he said.

"Clear leaves from gutters, remove debris and flammable materials from around the home and have a Bushfire Survival Plan, which can be downloaded as a step-by-step guide from the RFS website."

For more information, contact your local fire warden, call 1300 369 003 or visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au