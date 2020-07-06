Menu
Neighbours talk about housefire
Fire investigators on scene after teens seriously burned

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
6th Jul 2020 10:31 AM
FIRE CREWS were able to contain Monday morning's blaze to a granny flat before it spread to the rest of the Booval Queenslander.

Queensland Fire and Rescue area commander Ross Mutzelburg said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Emergency services at the scene of a residential fire at Schelbach Street in Booval. Pic Peter Wallis
Emergency services at the scene of a residential fire at Schelbach Street in Booval. Pic Peter Wallis

Six people were taken to hospital following the fire at Schelbach St, Booval about 2.45am.

A 14-year-old boy suffered significant burns and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Mutzelburg said the fire started in a granny flat connected to the back of the Queenslander home.

"We have one person with very serious burns and a second person who is also a resident there who suffered burns trying to get the fist person out," he said.

"They are both in hospital now and they are our biggest concern at this stage."

A second 14-year-old boy was treated for burns to hands and smoke inhalation. He was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

"The fire was cut off at the granny flat before it spread," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"We have fire investigators in there as we speak.

"At this stage there is no obvious cause, but it is very early days."

