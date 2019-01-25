Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Fire investigators heading to Redbank Plains unit fire today

Carly Morrissey
by
25th Jan 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO ONE was injured in a unit fire at Redbank Plains last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they received a call to the Blaxland Cres unit about 5.40pm.

"The unit was well invovled when we arrived," a spokeswoman said.

"Adjacent units were checked and all persons were accounted for. The fire was contained to the unit of origin."

The spokeswoman said Fire fighters left the scene just after 8pm.

Fire investigaters were headed to the scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

fire and emergency services fire investigators redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Your ultimate guide to Australia Day events in Ipswich

    premium_icon Your ultimate guide to Australia Day events in Ipswich

    News 30 ways to celebrate Australia Day in Ipswich.

    Bin-divers trashing our neighbourbood

    premium_icon Bin-divers trashing our neighbourbood

    Letters to the Editor Read QT's letter of the week

    • 25th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
    Ipswich's top baby names for 2018

    premium_icon Ipswich's top baby names for 2018

    Health Did your name make the list?