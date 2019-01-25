Fire investigators heading to Redbank Plains unit fire today

NO ONE was injured in a unit fire at Redbank Plains last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they received a call to the Blaxland Cres unit about 5.40pm.

"The unit was well invovled when we arrived," a spokeswoman said.

"Adjacent units were checked and all persons were accounted for. The fire was contained to the unit of origin."

The spokeswoman said Fire fighters left the scene just after 8pm.

Fire investigaters were headed to the scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire.