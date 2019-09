The fire may pose a smoke hazard to residents and motorists

The fire may pose a smoke hazard to residents and motorists Brian Cassidy

Police services have been forced to close Wivenhoe Pocket road at Fernvale, due to a vegetation fire.

The fire has crossed the road, and there is now a danger of damaged trees falling onto the road.

QFES reports that two crews are on the scene, and are combating the fire.

The blaze doesn't currently pose a risk to homes, but smoke may effect residents and motorists.

Travelers on the Brisbane Valley Highway are warned to be careful, and travel to conditions.