Fire forces crew to flee Big Brother house

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
18th Oct 2020 6:26 PM

 

An out of control bushfire caused evacuations on Sydney's northern beaches on Saturday - and forced production crews to flee the Big Brother house.

The fire at North Head, near Manly, started as a hazard reduction burn before turning into an emergency when flames were blown past containment lines.

The blaze sent smoke billowing across Sydney Harbour, leaving a haze hanging over the city.

Smoke from the North Head fire billows in the air over Manly. Picture: Damian Shaw
NSW Fire and Rescue said about 200 people were forced to evacuate from locations close to the fire in the national park, including the historic Quarantine Station.

That included the 50-strong production team from Big Brother - including host Sonia Kruger - which is working on the 2021 edition of the reality show.

The fire at North Head. Picture: 7 News
"Due to the impact of a prescribed hazard reduction burn at North Head, the Big Brother crew onsite were safely evacuated," a spokesperson for production company Endemol Shine Australia said.

"Filming is yet to commence and production will resume when it is safe to do so."

Text messages sent to staff show filming was meant to begin on Saturday, when contestants were expected to arrive on site.

Big Brother host Sonia Kruger was among those evacuated on Saturday.
On Sunday the Rural Fire Service said the fire was "pretty much contained" after a night of backburning and rain.

It had burned through about 10ha of the national park by the time it was brought under control.

People were evacuated from a number of sites at North Head. Picture: Matrix Media
