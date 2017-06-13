Fire fighters rescue five people from Ipswich blaze

FIRE crews rescued five people from a burning home in Goodna this morning.

Two fire crews were called to a home in Arne St at 5.05am.

When they arrived on scene the fire crews saw smoke coming from the house and rushed inside.

"They forced entry, evacuated the occupants from the house and located the blaze in the lounge room," a QFES spokesperson said.

"It was fully extinguished by 5.30am.

"It's believed not to have spread and to have been contained. Crews are ventilating the room now."

Police and ambulance officers were both called to the house fire.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics assessed the five patients who all declined further treatment.

"Five patients have been assessed following a house inundated with smoke at a private residence," the spokesperson said.

"All patients declined QAS treatment and transport to hospital."

Emergency services could not confirm the ages of the five patients involved.