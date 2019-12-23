Menu
Fire investigators will be attending the scene of a house fire in Laidley.
Fire engulfs two-storey home, reignites morning after

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 7:16 AM
FIRE investigators will be heading to the scene of a fire that engulfed a two-storey Laidley North home last night.

Nine crews, including both rural and urban fire crews, were called to the structure fire on Lawson Crescent at 9.20pm last night.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews had the blaze under control within an hour but were alerted to a reignition at the address at 6.15am this morning.

The spokeswoman said the house was timber and the fire was “fully involved” when crews arrived last night.

No occupants required medical assistance but paramedics remained on standby.

fire laidley north
