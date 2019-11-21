Fire emergency still in place for Ipswich, Lockyer Valley

Firefighters at the Boonah Showgrounds prepare and plan for another shift fighting fires in the region on Wednesday.

THE State of Fire Emergency Declaration imposed on a slew of local government areas in early November has been partially wound back as fire conditions ease.

Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Mike Wassing said the Declaration would be lifted from 36 of 42 local government areas.

The far-reaching Declaration was imposed across a large stretch of the state on November 9 to ban activities that could cause fires to ignite, including the use of power tools, barbecues and naked flames outdoors.

QFES Region LGA South Eastern:

Ipswich City

Lockyer Valley Regional

Scenic Rim Regional

Somerset Regional

South Western: Toowoomba Regional

Southern Downs Region

The move was in response to an escalating bushfire risk gripping parts of Queensland.

“The State of Fire Emergency Declaration now applies only to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Ipswich, Southern Downs and Scenic Rim local government areas,” Mr Wassing said.

“Significant blazes continue to burn in these areas and the bushfire risk remains high, which is why the Declaration will continue until further notice.

“The Declaration has been cancelled in areas where the bushfire danger has fallen.”

Mr Wassing said the Declaration would also be amended to provide clarity for fireworks operators in the remaining six local government areas.

“We have listened to feedback from fireworks operators about the various types of activities that were restricted but did not pose a risk from vegetation fire and we have taken steps to clarify the declaration,” Mr Wassing said.

“These types of displays must comply with the Queensland Code of Practice Close Proximity Fireworks and be approved by the Assistant Commissioner for the Rural Fire Service, however it is does not permit the large aerial displays.

“QFES will continue to closely monitor the risks in the local government areas still under the Declaration and will lift restrictions when it is safe to do so.”

COUNCIL MANDATED FIRE BANS:

In line with the current and continuing “Declared State of Fire Emergency” and the “Natural Area Estate Fire Management Policy”, the following Estates and Reserves, in their entirety, including day-use picnic areas and Harding’s Paddock Camp Ground will continue be CLOSED until further notice:

Purga Nature Reserve

White Rock – Spring Mountain Conservation Estate

Flinders – Goolman Conservation Estate

Ric Nattrass Environmental Park

Mt Grandchester Conservation Estate

Cameron’s Scrub Conservation Estate (Kholo Enviroplan Reserve)

Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve

Stirling Road Reserve, and

Hillview Drive Reserve

No further permits to be issued until further notice.

A review of, and update on the closures will be undertaken on Friday, 22 November.

Mr Wassing said residents in the 36 local government areas where the Declaration had been lifted might still be under local fire bans.

“Local Fire Bans have been reintroduced in many local government areas that were covered by the Declaration,” he said

“Residents should speak with their local fire wardens and visit the Rural Fire Service website to determine what restrictions are in place.”

Mr Wassing said the decision to impose the Declaration was necessary given the bushfire threat confronting Queensland.

“Many parts of the state were experiencing dangerous fire weather conditions, so moves had to be taken quickly to address this,” Mr Wassing said.

“I want to thank the community for abiding by these conditions and doing their bit to prevent bushfires starting and spreading.”

Mr Wassing said all Queenslanders should remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prepare their loved ones and properties to withstand bushfires.

“Queensland is in the midst of a prolonged and intense bushfire season, so the threat of fires is far from over,” he said.

“Preparing a Bushfire Survival Plan and clearing flammable materials from properties all contribute to reducing the bushfire risk and assisting our crews on the ground.”