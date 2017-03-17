Fire eaters, martial arts to feature at new festival

Bellydance performer 'Shimmer' will be one of the artists showcasing their skills at the festival.

A NEW arts and culture festival showcasing fire eaters, belly dancers and martial arts is set to prove the inner city isn't the only place for creative artists.

The inaugural Colours of Somerset Arts and Culture Festival will be held on Saturday and should be a jam-packed day designed to promote inclusion, say organsiers.

Lowood Community Action Group event coordinator Idell Wadley said people who attended might be surprised such a diverse range of talent could be found in the rural Somerset region.

"We've decided to put together the festival because we want to show the diverse range of vibrant people in the region," she said.

"We've got a fire eater, different types of belly dance, a martial arts school and a really broad range of entertainment.

"The aim is to bring people together and showcase the Somerset and surrounding areas."

Ms Wadley said people didn't often get an opportunity to see the amazing talent Somerset had to offer, as there weren't a large number of big events in the region.

"We are hoping to make this into an annual event," she said.

"There will be a lot of free and low cost workshops for kids and adults including latin dance, hula hooping, star weaving, origami, painting day of the dead skulls on little rocks and a paper plane competition.

"We've got billy tea and damper, roo and emu burgers and authentic Thai, Indian and Malaysian made by locals.

"We will have stalls as well. It's jam packed, I can't think of any other way to describe it. It will be five solid hours of entertainment."

The retired Middle Eastern dancer said the beauty of the rural region was what attracted a lot of artistic people to the Somerset.

"You just have to look at the beauty of the area to see why it attracts so many people," Ms Wadley said.

"Driving around at dusk if you see the colours of the red sorghum of the background of blue and purple sky. It's simply beautiful out here."

Partial proceeds from the event will go back into the Lowood Community Action Group to help local residents in need.

"We have free food and clothing drives twice a year and the 100 hamper give away at Christmas and in July we have Christmas in July," Ms Wadley said.

"The goal is to help people without the red tape of government."

The Colours of Somerset Arts and Culture Festival will be held on March 18 in Lowood from 10am-3pm.