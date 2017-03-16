30°
News

HOUSE FIRE: One dead, fire crews face collapsing building

Anna Hartley
Andrew Korner
and | 16th Mar 2017 6:47 AM Updated: 9:56 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 9.50am: POLICE have confirmed one person is dead after a fire completely destroyed a house early this morning.

Investigations are continuing in the Atkinson Dam house.

The roof has collapsed causing issues for emergency crews trying to access inside.
 

Neighbour Alan-John Knight took a photo of the house which was engulfed in flames.
Neighbour Alan-John Knight took a photo of the house which was engulfed in flames.

Police have said the other resident living in the address is safe and has been accounted for.

Police are yet to reveal who was found inside the home.

A neighbour who lives alongside the Lake St house said the residents were a young couple in their 30s.

Alan-John Knight heard explosions shortly before 4am and went outside to find the house next door engulfed by flames.

 


"We came outside and saw the house was well and truly engulfed in flames," he said.

"Firefighters arrived 45 minutes (after we called but there was nothing to be done.

"I would wave to them and they'd come here and say hello.

"I'm pretty sure they're inside the house because both of their cars are under the house.

"It is sad to think good people, some of the better neighbours in the street, are no longer with us."

He said power went out in twice in Lake St yesterday due to the storm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but police are treating the incident as suspicious.

 

Emergency crews are on scene. Photo: Andrew Korner
Emergency crews are on scene. Photo: Andrew Korner

 

UPDATE 8.05am: At least one person is feared dead after a fire destroyed a home in Atkinson Dam.

The blaze tore through the Lake St home shortly before 4am this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said a crime scene has been declared.

"There is believed to be one person possibly deceased inside," he said.

"A crime scene has been declared. We treat all jobs like this as suspicious until proven otherwise."

EARLIER: A fire has destroyed a home at Lake St at Atkinsons Dam in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the private residence, 40 minutes outside of Ipswich CBD, at 3.45am.

The fire reportedly took six crews to extinguish.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was now a police matter.

Police and ambulance officers are now on the scene in an effort to determine if anyone has been injured.

It is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  atkinsons dam editors picks house fire qfes

REVEALED: Ipswich's best and struggling schools

REVEALED: Ipswich's best and struggling schools

ONE Ipswich school performed exceptionally well.

'Remarkable' Ipswich innovators on the world stage

Rice farmers across the region have been left empty handed due to a late cane harvest. Photo: Kathleen Calderwood / Rural Weekly

IPSWICH entrepreneurs have the chance to reveal their best work.

Young man injured in skateboard fall

Ambulance generic

PARAMEDICS called to Ipswich home.

HOUSE FIRE: One dead, fire crews face collapsing building

Neighbour Alan-John Knight took a photo of the house which was engulfed in flames.

POLICE have confirmed one person is dead

Local Partners

'Remarkable' Ipswich innovators on the world stage

IPSWICH entrepreneurs have the chance to reveal their work to a global audience.

Ipswich fitness hub to get $100,000 upgrade

Division 6 set for beautification and plenty of new projects

Psychics spirit into town

Ipswich psychic, medium and holistic coach Brett Barry will be in attendance on March 26.

"It's all about keeping an open mind!"

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Steve Price called a sex symbol

RADIO shock-jock Steve Price is a ... sex symbol? Don’t blame us, it’s those good folk on Googlebox Australia who think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

THE PERFECT ENTERTAINER - ON A BUDGET !!

40 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

FRESH to the market is this feature packed, lowset Brassall home. This home has been well maintained, and is perfectly suited for first home buyers wanting to...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Your brand new home on corner block.

14 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

Just perfect for those starting out, wanting something special and with no time to spare for the whole building process. From the trendy facade and great street...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!