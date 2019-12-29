Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight.
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight. QFES
News

Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

Michael Nolan
by
29th Dec 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit. 

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious. 

fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Polair tracked the orange 2019 Honda Jazz when the driver failed to stop for police on Cobalt Street at Carole Park around midnight.

        Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...

        2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        premium_icon 2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        News Earlier this month we asked residents what would be on their wishlist for Ipswich...

        Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        premium_icon Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        News Happiness may not be just around the next corner for MND sufferer Gordon Beaton...