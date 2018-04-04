Fire-damaged heritage building to face wrecking ball

DEMOLISHED: The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street was destroyed in a fire on March 24.

DEMOLISHED: The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street was destroyed in a fire on March 24. Rob Williams

A HERITAGE building in the Ipswich CBD which was destroyed by fire last month is already marked to face the wrecking ball.

A development application to demolish a vacant commercial building on East St was submitted to Ipswich City Council just four days after the building was destroyed.

Emergency services were called to the old RACQ building, next to the Centrelink offices, early on March 24 but the structure was already well involved with flames.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Police allege a man went onto the verandah and intentionally set fire to the building at about 2.15am.

Police used Safe City footage to track down the person thought to be responsible.

A 39-year-old Ipswich man was later charged with one count of arson in relation to the fire.

Application documents reveal property owners, CJC Property Group, intend to 'remove the structurally unsound remains of the building to ensure public safety' and requested the council waive the $5950 application fee.

The company that made an application for a multi-storey commercial development on the site in 2016 submitted the application to have what is left of the building removed.

A development application to build a five-storey commercial building was approved by Ipswich City Council but that approval lapsed in June last year. Developers originally planned to relocate the heritage building and build a five-storey commercial building, including 12 office spaces and a terrace and lower level carpark in its place.

Artist impressions show a towering glass and metal structure beside a renovated depiction of the original building.

The property last sold in 2007 for $792,000 but it was listed for sale in 2016 for $1.4m.

Ipswich City Councillor David Martin previously said he understood squatters had been living in the building. A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.