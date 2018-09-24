LATEST: Six crews of firefighters worked to keep a blaze away from Churchill homes this afternoon.

A relatively small grass fire was first reported at Lobb St, in the Perry St Bushland, about 1.20pm.

Four urban crews and two rurals conducted back burning to ensure the fire didn't spread to nearby homes, but a spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said there was no direct threat.

Back-burning was wrapped up about 3pm.

Fire crews work to control blaze

EARLIER: Two fire crews have been called to a fire in about 1 acre of grassland at Churchill.

The fire was first reported near the intersection of Lobb St and Warwick Rd about 1.20pm.

No properties are under threat at this stage. Firefighters are conducting some back-burning.