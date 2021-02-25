Fire crews to recieve improved access to at-risk bushland

Access to Hardings Paddock trailhead will be improved for emergency vehicles.

IMPROVED access to bushland at Hardings Paddock will soon be made available to emergency vehicles in response to 2019’s devastating bushfires.

The project is one of two set to take shape in coming months and years as Ipswich City Council continues to strengthen its bushfire management plan.

It comes after Council announced this week it received $620,000 in funding under a joint State and Federal bushfire recovery grant to bolster economic preparedness and recovery.

Ipswich was one of 13 local government areas statewide to benefit.

Despite being unscathed amid the 2019 season, Hardings Paddock has long been identified as one of many conservation areas across Ipswich at-risk of bushfire.

A new meeting space at Fire Station 101 at Ipswich Central will take shape.

About $340,000 is set to go to improving trailheads at the popular camping reserve.

It was confirmed a new meeting space at Fire Station 101 would also be developed at an estimated cost of $280,000.

The space is set be used as Council’s small business development hub, and transformed into an Economic Recovery Centre during times of disaster.

The development will likely drive more visitors to the site following its coversion from a former fire station to an innovation hub by Ipswich City Council in 2015.

Works at the space will commence prior to June 2021, Hardings Paddock by July next year.

Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair Councillor Kate Kunzelmann said council was also providing an additional $170,000 to support the projects.

“An additional project has been submitted by council for Local Economic Recovery funding focusing on working with local businesses and community groups to build resilience,” she said.

Fires rage on at Main Range National Park near Tarome during 2019’s devastating bushfire season. Pic: file photo

“It is currently under assessment.”

Mayor Teresa Harding thanked the State and Commonwealth governments for supporting the city’s disaster resilience.

“The works at Hardings Paddock and Fire Station 101 will assist with building resilience within our community and also provide long term economic, social and health benefits to Ipswich residents,” Cr Harding said.

“We are a resilient city, but we cannot rest on our laurels and levels of government, community organisations and businesses can play a role in building resilience in our city in preparation of future natural disasters.”

