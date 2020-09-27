Menu
TWO fire crews are headed to the scene of a bushfire that sparked on Saturday morning.
Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 10:55 AM
TWO fire crews are headed to the scene of a bushfire that sparked on Saturday morning.

The fire, which currently burns at Pine Mountain, off Russells Road and near McMullen Rd, was last identified as advice-level.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the fire covered about 15 acres of land as of yesterday, about 11am.

“There wasn’t any threat to property at the time,” the spokeswoman said.

After bringing the fire under control yesterday evening, fireys monitored the blaze throughout the night but are headed back to the scene this morning to reassess.

“They changed to a patrolling and monitoring system to have crews come through to make sure it’s still burning safely,” the spokeswoman said.

“They’ll have a look at the situation and see whether that warning can be downgraded or if they need additional resourced.”

