Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Home 'significantly' damaged, fuel container explodes

Tara Miko
by
29th Jan 2019 3:44 PM

UPDATE: A house has been "significantly" damaged at a rural property after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at the Glenarbon property after reports about 1.45pm of an explosion and subsequent fire.

Crews on arrival reported the a house was on fire with firefighters going into action to stop it spreading to nearby structures at the Bosnjaks Rd property.

A fuel container inside a shed exploded and power lines were brought down in the incident, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Crews reported the fire in the house, which was significantly damaged, was under control by 3.15pm.

Crews will remain on scene for at least another two hours dampening down hot spots.

INITIAL: Multiple fire crews are on scene of a reported structure fire following reports of an explosion in the south-west region of the district.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with more en route to a property at Glenarbon after reports about 1.45pm of a "fire incident".

A diesel tanker is believed to have caught fire inside a shed.

A QFES spokeswoman said the first crews on scene reported a house was on fire at the Bosnjaks Rd property.

editors picks glenarbon goondiwindi queensland fire and emergency services structure fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver