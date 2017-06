TWO FIRE crews acted quickly to fight a blaze that is believed to have started in the kitchen of an Ipswich home this morning.

The fire was reported at a single-storey house on Child St, Riverview, about 8.15am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says all occupants were accounted for and the fire was extinguished about 8.30am.

Firefighters are working to ventilate the home.

Police are on scene.