Fire crews rush to contain blazes across Ipswich

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have rushed to extinguish a spate of blazes burning across Ipswich.

The region has so far escaped the damaging blazes experienced by other parts of the state.

This afternoon several spot fires ignited, with several fire crews rushing to get on top of them in dangerously-dry conditions.

Seven fire trucks were sent to fight a blaze burning at Coal Rd and Robin St, Chuwar.

The fire started about 2.10pm.

The Rural Fire Service is asking residents in the vicinity of Undullah, south of Yamanto, to stay informed as a fire swirls in that area.

Three trucks are working to contain the blaze, burning in inaccessible country north of Mt Elliot Rd.

People need to stay up-to-date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

A vegetation fire started on Nelson St at Bundamba about 2.44pm while a small blaze burned at Summerholm, near Laidley.