Fire crews attended a small blaze at Flinders View on Monday evening. Pic: file photo

REPORTS of a small grass fire at Flinders View on Monday evening kept firefighters busy.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew attended the scene at Reif St and Ash St about 7.55pm.

Upon arrival, crews determined a small fire had instead broken out inside a stormwater drain.

The small blaze was quickly extinguished moments later.

It is unclear how the fire first ignited.

No injuries or damage was reported.