FIRE crews have responded to a car fire in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called at 9.02am to reports a ute was on fire at Bardens Produce, near Gatton.

One fire crews is currently on scene.

The vehicle appears to have been severely damaged.

More to come.