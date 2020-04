Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are on scene at a vegetation fire in Lowood.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are on scene at a vegetation fire in Lowood.

FIRE crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in the Somerset region.

Crews rushed to the scene following reports of a fire on Glamorgan Vale Rd at Lowood, near Beattie Rd.

One appliance arrived on scene at 1.25pm.

More to come.