Crews fighting to contain several fires across Ipswich

Four fire crews are being used to fight a vegetation fire at Boyland Way, Ripley – near City Hope Church.

FIREFIGHTERS are working to battle a spate of blazes across Ipswich as smoke blankets parts of the city.

Hot and windy conditions are causing havoc for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as they battle to control three fires in the region.

Motorists are being asked to use caution and drive to conditions.

Across the city, a blaze is burning at Francis St, Tivoli.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are being told to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

On Kholo Rd at Chuwar, three firefighting appliances are being used for a vegetation fire.

No property is under threat from any of the fires.

It comes after a busy weekend for crews who yesterday battled a series of fires in the Ipswich area.