Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four fire crews are being used to fight a vegetation fire at Boyland Way, Ripley – near City Hope Church.
Four fire crews are being used to fight a vegetation fire at Boyland Way, Ripley – near City Hope Church. Cordell Richardson
News

Crews fighting to contain several fires across Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Sep 2018 4:08 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to battle a spate of blazes across Ipswich as smoke blankets parts of the city.

Hot and windy conditions are causing havoc for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as they battle to control three fires in the region.

Four fire crews are being used to fight a vegetation fire at Boyland Way, Ripley - near City Hope Church.

Motorists are being asked to use caution and drive to conditions.

Across the city, a blaze is burning at Francis St, Tivoli.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are being told to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

On Kholo Rd at Chuwar, three firefighting appliances are being used for a vegetation fire.

No property is under threat from any of the fires. 

It comes after a busy weekend for crews who yesterday battled a series of fires in the Ipswich area.

Related Items

Show More
fire firefighters ipswich queensland fire and emergency services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'They may never recover': Shaken police offered support

    premium_icon 'They may never recover': Shaken police offered support

    Crime IPSWICH train lines remain suspended as the police Ethical Standards Command continue its investigations into the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man.

    • 17th Sep 2018 5:43 PM
    Drug supplier was 'held hostage' by former partner in siege

    premium_icon Drug supplier was 'held hostage' by former partner in siege

    Crime She had since moved interstate to get away from the offender

    • 17th Sep 2018 4:40 PM
    Metal allegedly found in banana an 'isolated' incident

    Metal allegedly found in banana an 'isolated' incident

    News Queensland Police now investigating more fruit sabotage

    Family of man shot and killed at station ask for privacy

    Family of man shot and killed at station ask for privacy

    Crime Officers were called to the station and were confronted by the man

    Local Partners