Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters have attended a scene where a cat was stuck 30 metres up a tree (file image).
Firefighters have attended a scene where a cat was stuck 30 metres up a tree (file image).
Offbeat

Fire crews calls called to cat stuck 30m up tree

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 10:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN AN ironic case, emergency services have been called to rescue a cat from a tree.

Just before 10pm on Thursday night, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Lowood with reports of a cat stuck in a tree.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed one crew attended the scene on Reinbotts Road.

She said the cat was about 30 metres up a tree.

“We used a ladder to get the cat and it was returned to the owner,” she said.

The spokeswoman said it was not uncommon for fire crews to respond to cats stuck in trees.

cat in tree qfes qld
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Love, laughs, friends': Elizabeth's tips for living to 109

        Premium Content 'Love, laughs, friends': Elizabeth's tips for living to 109

        Lifestyle The Ipswich resident, who has lived in the same house since 1936, celebrates her birthday today, revealing her long life secret.

        Medics called to scene of truck, car crash on highway

        Premium Content Medics called to scene of truck, car crash on highway

        News A car has crashed into a ditch and a truck and car have collided on a highway

        Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

        Premium Content Cyclist injured, hospitalised after crash

        News A patient has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital following the crash

        NAMED: 126 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 126 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        News The QT publishes a list of those due to appear in court