Fire crews called to meatworks

Fire crews were called to JBS Meat Works at Dinmore on Friday night. Picture NRM

MULTIPLE crews were called to a fire at JBS Dinmore on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said four crews rushed to the scene about 6.15pm, following reports that machinery had caught fire.

The fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived, however they remained at the meatworks to conduct atmospheric testing and ensure the machinery was operating safely after being restarted.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed 12 people were assessed for injuries but did not require further treatment.

Paramedics remained on standby for firefighters but there were no reports of injuries.

Crews left the scene about 8pm.