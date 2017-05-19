Fire crews called to kitchen blaze

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a house at Thagoona after a blaze broke out in the kitchen.

Two crews rushed to the house on McGearys Rd about 2pm.

A QFES spokesman said crews reported that the home was filled with smoke when they arrived.

The source was traced back to the kitchen and the fire was extinguished by 2.18pm.

Fire crews left the scene in the hands of police about 3.15pm.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and the fire appears to have started by accident.

There are no reports of injuries.