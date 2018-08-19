Fire crews called to bushfire in Ipswich suburb

EMERGENCY services were called to a vegetation fire at One Mile late on Sunday afternoon.

Two crews were attending at Oakhill St and Siemons St just before 5pm.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

It comes after firefighters were bracing for another challenging period over the coming days, as 114 vegetation fires were reported across the state overnight.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said between 4pm yesterday and 8am today, there had been 46 vegetation fires and exposures recorded in the South Eastern Region, while the North Coast Region recorded 21; the Northern Region 15, Brisbane Region 12, Central Region 9, Far Northern Region 7 and South Western Region 4.

"These were on top of the nearly 100 vegetation fires and exposures reported in Queensland yesterday (Saturday)," Mr Crawford said.

"Our hard-working Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) staff and volunteers are being kept busy, and the threat isn't easing as unfavourable weather combines with a dry fuel-load to ignite fires across the state.

"Fresh and gusty south to south easterly winds and dry conditions are producing Severe Fire Dangers over the Gulf Country, and Very High is most other areas.

"There is no room for complacency. The current dry conditions mean even the smallest fire has the potential to spread quickly."

Local fire bans have been imposed in the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast local government areas.