Fire crews called to Brisbane St business

SIX fire crews were called to Brisbane St as smoke was spotted coming out of a local business.

Ambulance, police and fire officers attended the scene at Brides Two Be at 12.30am this morning.

Fire crews made their way into the store, located at 131 Brisbane St, through a neighbouring business.

The fire was extinguished about 1.13am.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Brides Two Be opened on February 13 with dresses ranging in price from $399 to $1699 each.

When speaking with the QT earlier this year, store owner Chris Stuart said he had spent the three weeks renovating and estimated he and wife Noi had invested more than $120,000 in their new business.

Noi Stuart and Chris Stuart from Brides Two Be. Inga Williams

Fire investigators have examined the scene and the blaze was deemed non-suspicious.