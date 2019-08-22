Fire crews braced for challenging day, as relief approaches

DANGER: Queensland Rural Fire Service has been on high alert today, with strong wind gusts creating dangerous fire conditions.

DANGER: Queensland Rural Fire Service has been on high alert today, with strong wind gusts creating dangerous fire conditions. Dominic Elsome

FIRE CREWS remain on high alert during dangerous fire conditions today, but there is some relief in sight.

The region has been on high alert for potential fires, with dry gusty winds forcing a total fire ban which has been in place since Monday.

In preparation for the dangerous conditions, a taskforce had been sent from the Gold Coast to "bolster" local resources.

Aircraft have also been on standby, and Rural Fire Service had increased its response arrangements for fires, meaning more crews responded to reports of fires.

Rural Fire Service regional manager for South East Queensland superintendent Allan Gillespie said today would be the most challenging, with extremely high winds posing a serious threat.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a wind gust of 69km/h at the UQ Gatton campus at 12.30pm.

Mr Gillespie said while the conditions had been dangerous, the region had been lucky, with only "little" fires breaking out.

"But because of our operations strategies - hitting them hard and hitting them fast - we've been able to contain them quickly," Mr Gillespie said.

He said the lack of dangerous blazes during the week was down to the hard work of volunteers, and the cooperation of the community is staying fire-safe.

Conditions are expected to ease in the coming days, with the present fire ban to end at midnight tonight.

However Mr Gillespie warned challenging weather was expected to return next week, and the Rural Fire Service would be monitoring the situation over the weekend.