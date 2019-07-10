Menu
Early morning blaze destroys part of Goodna house

Greg Osborn
by
10th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze in a residential property at Goodna this morning.

Two crews were called to the Mckerrow Crescent at 8:50am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report all occupants of the property have been accounted for and the fire contained to one room of the house.

It was fully extinguished and the area made safe by 9:10am.

Paramedics assessed one person at the address, who was later transported to Logan Hospital in a stable condition.

Fire and ambulance crews have since left the site but Queensland Police have declared a crime scene and investigations are continuing.

goodna house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

