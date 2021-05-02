Fire causes ‘significant’ damage to rural home

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Lockyer Waters on Saturday night.

NO one was home as fire took hold of a house in the Lockyer Valley on Saturday night with eight firefighter crews rushing to the property to put it out.

Firefighters received the call at 8.15pm about a house fire on Topaz Crescent in Lockyer Waters.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Lockyer Valley and Somerset Inspector Tim Burchmann said eight crews, including six fire and rescue and two rural, responded to the incident.

“On arrival the building was well involved in fire,” he said.

“The first crews went into action immediately with multiple hose lines and they were wearing breathing apparatus.”



The Fire Investigation Unit is on scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire, which caused “significant damage” to the single-storey house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys were able to contain the fire so it didn’t spread to any nearby properties.

“The occupants weren’t home at the time of the fire so there was no evacuation,” she said.

The fire was under control at 11.10pm.

Police were also in attendance and paramedics were on standby at the scene but no one required treatment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

