Call out for mulch fire

FIRE crews were this week called back to a mulch fire that has been reported several times recently.

Flames were reported on Pisasale Drive at Deebing Heights about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

One Queensland Fire and Rescue crew attended and the fire was extinguished without further incident.

Crews left the scene by 7.50pm.

Also on Tuesday night, a fire crew was called to a blaze in grassland at Peak Crossing about 5.30pm.

The fire was reported on Mt Flinders Rd.

The single crew extinguished the fire quickly and left the area at 6.30pm.