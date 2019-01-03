Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Call out for mulch fire

3rd Jan 2019 12:01 AM

FIRE crews were this week called back to a mulch fire that has been reported several times recently.

Flames were reported on Pisasale Drive at Deebing Heights about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

One Queensland Fire and Rescue crew attended and the fire was extinguished without further incident.

Crews left the scene by 7.50pm.

Also on Tuesday night, a fire crew was called to a blaze in grassland at Peak Crossing about 5.30pm.

The fire was reported on Mt Flinders Rd.

The single crew extinguished the fire quickly and left the area at 6.30pm.

deebing heights mulch fire peak crossing qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Population growth boosts council coffers as it absorbs loans

    premium_icon Population growth boosts council coffers as it absorbs loans

    Council News By far the biggest cash cow for the council was rates, levies and charges

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:37 AM
    A story that will make you smile

    premium_icon A story that will make you smile

    Life This schoolboy's achievements and aspirations are inspiring

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:33 AM
    On track for family fun at museum

    premium_icon On track for family fun at museum

    Entertainment The re-invented holiday program runs until January 28.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:25 AM
    Friends turn foe for Big Bash clash

    Friends turn foe for Big Bash clash

    Cricket Young Hornets receive exciting WBBL call-up.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:01 AM

    Local Partners