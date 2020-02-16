Fire breathing Blue Dog runs hot to rain vital wickets

FRONT FOOT: The Laidley Blue Dogs hold the upper hand in their clash with Centrals at close of play on day one.

FRONT FOOT: The Laidley Blue Dogs hold the upper hand in their clash with Centrals at close of play on day one.

CRICKET: Scorching heat replaced the rain as right-arm quick Michael Topp steamed in to claim an astonishing 7/54 to help Laidley knock over Centrals for a competitive 152 in testing conditions.

In reply, the Blue Dogs are 2/74, with Gerard (38*) and Michael Sippel (16*) comfortable at the crease having consolidated after Chris Wilson and Ben Newton fell early.

Centrals captain Matt Guest said many teammates considered Topp a friend after playing rep and he paid credit to the evergreen speedster.

“He is a very tough bowler and he played extremely well yesterday,” he said.

Tim Weber rode his luck to post a half-century that formed the backbone of Centrals’ innings, while Guest (24) and David Tyler (24) were left to lament a failure to capitalise on solid starts.

“Tim batted really well,” Guest said.

“He had a bit of luck out there but with his class he dug deep and found a way to reach 50. Dave and myself have been struggling a bit, so it was crucial to spend some time in the middle. We worked hard and had to concentrate, so it was confidence building.”

Guest said Centrals let three late chances slip which could prove costly.

With the pitch expected to flatten out next week, he conceded they would need to pick up the Sippels cheaply to restrict a line-up which boasted depth right down the order and predicted an exciting opening hour.

“We’ll be going hard at them and they will be going hard at us,” Guest said.

“We’re a confident bowling side and their batsmen have plenty of confidence at the moment as well. Every wicket is crucial. Our boys are pumped to get the ball in their hands.

Following last week’s downpour, a tremendous effort from Blue Dogs’ ground staff allowed play to go ahead.

Guest acknowledged the contribution of Laidley’s dedicated support team.

“Hats off to them,” he said. “The ground looked amazing.”