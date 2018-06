MULTIPLE fire crews were called to a large bush fire south of Ipswich today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed a fire with a front of about 800m was burning near Washpool Rd, Washpool, about 10.30am.

Five crews, including an urban truck and four rural appliances, battled the blaze.

They had the fire under control by early afternoon.

QFES said the fire was on private property and the property owner also assisted in controlling the blaze.