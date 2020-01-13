Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO
A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO
News

Fire breaks out at Nestle factory

JOSH PRESTON
13th Jan 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews rushed to the scene of a blaze which sparked in the electrical switchroom of Gympie's Nestle factory overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the Pine St scene just after 2.30am, where they were able to contain the fire to that room.

The spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished just before 3am, with crews remaining on the scene until about 6am.

Energex crews were also dispatched to the scene.

Pine St residents were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when another overnight fire broke out in one of the factory's stacks in August last year.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory on that occasion after being woken by what one witness described as an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine".

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks energex gympie news gympie region nestle nestle factory gympie queensland fire and emergency services
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        premium_icon Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        News A tradie on a restricted driver's licence valid only for work use has been booted off the road after police busted him in snacking-up on chicken in a KFC...

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        Breaking The plane, carrying two people, left Casino for Boonah yesterday

        IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court

        New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        premium_icon New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        News The doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children...