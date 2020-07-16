Fire breaks out at Swanbank waste facility

FIRE CREWS were called to NuGrow’s Swanbank site this morning after reports a mulch pile had caught fire.

The Ripley Rural Fire Service was called to the scene just before 8am to find private water trucks and an excavator on site attempting to extinguish the flames.

A mulch pile at NuGrow's Swanbank site caught fire.

A QFES spokesperson said a mulch pile of about 50 metres by 100 metres was alight.

The spokesperson said smoke would potentially be visible in the area for most of today.

NuGrow has been contacted for comment.