Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fire breaks out at Brisbane jail

by Thomas Chamberlin and Elise Williams
31st Aug 2020 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fire has broken out at the state's remand centre, Arthur Gorrie jail, in Wacol.

The fire started about 10.30am. Three fire crews arrived on scene around 11.20am and the blaze was extinguished just after midday, according to officers.

The fire was in a unit of the jail but it's unclear where it was or how it started.

The remand centre houses more than 1000 prisoners and is currently on Stage 4 restrictions which means an entire lockdown.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and officers from Brisbane jail were also asked to provide help.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson, the fire was extinguished within minutes and all crews left the scene by midday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Queensland Corrective Services and the Queensland Police Service have been contacted for comment.

Community Newsletter SignUp
arthur gorrie correctional centre editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aerospace giant’s handy purchase paying off

        Premium Content Aerospace giant’s handy purchase paying off

        News Jet engine maintenance business TAE Aerospace is working to bring more jobs across to its new facilities

        Ipswich school to remain closed after positive COVID case

        Premium Content Ipswich school to remain closed after positive COVID case

        News Staff at an Ipswich school will undergo testing and prepare for off-campus learning...

        Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Premium Content Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Crime Home raided by police investigating suspected cold case murder of Tina Greer

        Ipswich undertakes largest flood project in city’s history

        Premium Content Ipswich undertakes largest flood project in city’s history

        News Ipswich residents have been asked to help shape how the city prepares for future...