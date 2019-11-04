Menu
There are hefty fines for those caught breaking a fire ban which will come into place in five local government areas tomorrow.
Fire ban in place across southeast Queensland

by Judith Kerr
4th Nov 2019 6:47 PM
THE recent dry weather has prompted the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to impose a local fire ban for residents in Logan, Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Gold Coast areas.

The fire ban will be in place from 1am on Tuesday, November 5 until 11.59pm on Saturday, November 9.

All permits to light fires which have been issued in the designated areas will be cancelled.

Power tools may be used during the ban but QFES warned people to use tools such a welders with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment and water supply is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

